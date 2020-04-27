Xiaomi Launches Mi 10 Youth Edition With 50X Zoom

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 flagship lineup has finally received the affordable Mi 10 Youth Edition that had been appearing in leaks for a while. The main selling point of the Youth Edition is the focus on the camera, as it has a 50x zoom periscope lens that is exclusive to this model.

There are a couple of other notable differences as well. Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

The Mi 10 Youth features a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the front camera and thin bezels all around. It is slightly disappointing to see that it doesn’t have a 90Hz display, nor does it do away with the age old water-drop notch, but it is a budget device after all. It has a 180Hz touch-sampling rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, and supports HDR10+.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup housed in the recently popularized rectangular camera module we’ve been seeing on devices such as the Galaxy S20, Huawei P40, etc.

Internals and Storage

The internals are powered by the gaming-oriented Snapdragon 765G SoC that also has 5G connectivity. The device has a 2.4GHz octa-core processor and several different memory configurations that start at 6GB/64GB and go up to 8GB/256GB.

The Mi 10 Youth boots the Android 10 with the latest version of Xiaomi’s brand new MIUI 12. It features several design changes and new features including Dark Mode 2.0 and much more.

Cameras

The highlight of this device is its new camera configuration. It has a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and an all-new periscope camera that is capable of 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and a 50x total zoom. It has 12 new camera filters, powerful AI features, OIS, and a Night Mode for low-light settings.

The front camera inside the waterdrop notch is a 16MP shooter that has a plethora of filters and AI features of its own.

Battery and Pricing

The battery compartment has a 4160mAh power cell equipped with 22.5W fast charging that should be able to charge the device from 0 to 100% in 90 minutes.

As mentioned before, the Mi 10 Youth has several different memory configurations and their pricing is as follows:

6GB/64GB – (~$296)

6GB/128GB – (~$325)

8GB/128GB – (~$353)

8GB/256GB – (~$395)

Mi 10 Youth Edition Specifications