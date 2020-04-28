A Timeline of Umar Akmal’s Career of Offenses

For Umar Akmal’s career, the final nail in the coffin is his 3-year suspension. This might be the end of the road for the troubled cricketer because when he will return to the cricket field, he will be at least 32 years old, an age when cricketers start planning their retirements.

Having been touted as the next big thing and a future superstar on his debut in 2009, the 29-year-old has since had a long list of troubles. Despite scoring a century on his Test debut against New Zealand and a ton in only his 3rd ODI, Umar couldn’t manage to stay out of the news for his lack of discipline.

Let’s have a look at the list of all the wrongs he has done since the start of his international cricket:

2010 – Faked An Injury

Only after a year in the team, Umar feigned an injury to give his elder brother, Kamran Akmal, a place in the playing XI.

2012 – Fined For Insisting on Change of Gloves

In a T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka, Umar ignored the umpire’s request while batting as he ran off to change his batting gloves.

2014 – Need For Speed

In February 2014, he was arrested by Police for misbehaving with a traffic warden after rash driving.

2015 – Party Like a Rockstar

The younger Akmal’s love affair with parties started in 2014 when he was issued a show-cause notice by the PCB for attending a late-night party in Hyderabad during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match. He was dropped from the Pakistan squad following the incident.

Jan 2016 – Violated Dress Code

He was suspended for a T20I match against New Zealand after he didn’t adhere to clothing guidelines in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final. He sported two logos instead of one allowed by team management. On top of it, he didn’t get it removed despite the match referee’s warning.

Apr 2016 – Faisalabad Theatre Fiasco

Shortly after his suspension for one match, Umar was involved in a scuffle in a theatre where he went to watch a stage drama. A member of the Balochistan team in the Pakistan Cup, Umar was reported to have manhandled officials.

May 2017 – Umar/Junaid Spat Followed By Champions Trophy Snub

PCB fined both Umar Akmal and Junaid Khan for their misconduct in a domestic match where the two slammed each other with their statements.

Later, he was sent home from England after failing to pass two consecutive fitness tests. He was due to represent Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in June 2017.

Aug 2017 – Mickey Arthur’s Verbal Abuse

Following the Champions Trophy, Umar claimed that head coach Mickey Arthur had abused him in front of the chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Feb 2020 – Where’s the Fat?

Frustrated Umar Akmal questioned the fitness trainer to show him the fat on his body after taking off his clothes as he failed to pass the fitness test.

Feb-Mar 2020 – Suspended From PSL

Just before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5, Umar was suspended after he failed to report corrupt approaches by match-fixers. Later, he was charged with two breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code.

Apr 2020 – Banned For 3 Years

Umar Akmal has now been banned for 3 years by the PCB after admitting his failure to report match-fixing attempts. On Monday, the board announced its decision to ban the batsman from all forms of cricket for 3 years.

After such a long list of blunders, it remains to be seen whether the beleaguered cricketer manages to steer clear of controversy or continues to make the headlines for his misconduct.

Timeline via ESPNCricinfo