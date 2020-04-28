Facebook Launches New Tools on Instagram to Support Small Businesses

As many small and medium businesses are facing challenges during COVID-19, Facebook has launched new tools on Instagram to support small businesses in Pakistan.

Starting 25 April 2020, businesses in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka can now share food orders in Instagram Stories and as a button on their profiles.

“For many small businesses right now, we know that every sale helps. We want to do our part in helping them stay open, keep in touch with customers, and stay informed on how to navigate this crisis. This new tool makes it easier for people to make delivery food orders from small businesses on Instagram” – Kaylie Smith, Head of Market Operations, Instagram APAC.

More tools will roll out in the coming weeks to support the businesses that people love in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Here’s more information on how people in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka can order Delivery & Take-Away Food through Instagram.

Business accounts can activate a “Order Food” button on their Instagram profile by adding their delivery partner link in Settings, under Action Buttons. Businesses can also add a “Order Food” sticker to their Instagram Stories, which is now available in their Stories tray.

People can tap on the Stories sticker or profile button and will be taken to the food order platform to complete their purchase. People can also re-share the Stories stickers in their own Stories to encourage their followers to support a small business.

Facebook wants to empower people to support their favorite businesses.