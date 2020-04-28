Hilarious Umar Akmal Memes Flood Twitter After PCB’s 3-Year Ban

Umar Akmal is a meme material and his suspension from all forms of cricket for 3 years has once again triggered the Twitterati who are busy sharing their favorite memes on the subject.

Former cricketers are also bashing the cricketer for wasting his talent, claiming that his international career is over. They have also lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for banning the troubled cricketer for 3 years, saying he has himself to blame for this mess considering he is a senior player.

ALSO READ

A Timeline of Umar Akmal’s Career of Offenses

Umar Akmal has always been a hot topic on Twitter and other social media platforms. Let’s have a look at some of the most hilarious posts on Twitter:

I couldn’t stop myself from sharing this.

Fans are waiting for his biopic.

These had to be included after Umar’s mother from another brother gaffe.

The reaction.

We truly don’t.

The greatest of all time.

In a parallel universe.

Got more memes to share with us? Share your thoughts in the comments.

