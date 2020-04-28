Hilarious Umar Akmal Memes Flood Twitter After PCB’s 3-Year Ban

Umar Akmal is a meme material and his suspension from all forms of cricket for 3 years has once again triggered the Twitterati who are busy sharing their favorite memes on the subject.

Former cricketers are also bashing the cricketer for wasting his talent, claiming that his international career is over. They have also lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for banning the troubled cricketer for 3 years, saying he has himself to blame for this mess considering he is a senior player.

ALSO READ

A Timeline of Umar Akmal’s Career of Offenses

Umar Akmal has always been a hot topic on Twitter and other social media platforms. Let’s have a look at some of the most hilarious posts on Twitter:

I couldn’t stop myself from sharing this.

Fans are waiting for his biopic.

Umar akmal, The told story

(The journey u no.. The man u don't ) After seeing this …

Ms dhoni:- pic.twitter.com/uBTD3Q0kaf — ig_memer (@igmemer1) April 26, 2020

These had to be included after Umar’s mother from another brother gaffe.

"Don't judge a cover by it's book".

~ Lord Umar Akmal pic.twitter.com/xBruswppnH — DON (@meme_ka_badshah) April 26, 2020

I will come back again, because

"Quitters never quit and winners never win"

and I will be honest next time because

"Policy is the best honesty"

—- Umar Akmal https://t.co/uzJ1n5oI8I — Accidental Memer (@SarcasticRushi) April 27, 2020

Injustice umar akmal this with is pic.twitter.com/8oswwoaDuL — Persona Non Grata (@ReverseTweep) April 27, 2020

The reaction.

Umar Akmal's reaction after getting the news that he got banned for three years from all formats of Cricket.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b0OCrpOhbM — Suraj Kaul (@surajkaul4) April 27, 2020

We truly don’t.

The greatest of all time.

The GOAT, Umar Akmal banned for 3 years from all formats of Cricket. This is really heartbreaking. We'll miss you legend. pic.twitter.com/JL8AUowkpQ — UET's Einsteins (@uetseinsteins) April 27, 2020

In a parallel universe.

*In Parallel Universe Cricketing Fans when GOAT #UmarAkmal gets banned for 3 years pic.twitter.com/88HTZ4cx9C — CUagain (@RECinaction) April 27, 2020

Got more memes to share with us? Share your thoughts in the comments.