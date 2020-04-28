It Will Soon be Illegal to Fire Employees in Sindh During Lockdown

Sindh cabinet has unanimously approved COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020 in a meeting presided by Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Once signed into law by the Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, the ordinance will bar employers from firing employees amid the lockdown enforced due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It will also bound the employers to pay salaries to all of their employees on time.

However, the ordinance will let employers deduct some amount from the salaries of the employees. The income slabs will be notified once the ordinance comes into effect.

In addition to this, the ordinance will bound private schools to reduce the school fee by 20% during the lockdown.

Domestic consumers will be accorded the facility to pay electricity, gas, and water bills of the months of lockdown on installments under the latest legislation. The ordinance will not only restrict landlords from evicting tenants but it will also mandate discounted house rents during the lockdown period.

Under the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020, commissioners of all districts will be conferred upon with magisterial powers to ensure the law is enforced all across the province.