Lahore Gets a Drive-Through Coronavirus Test

In a bid to increase the testing capacity in the city and shield the staff from the coronavirus, Chughtai Lab in Lahore has established a drive-through testing facility. It will facilitate the people who want to take the test for the virus.

In an official press statement, the lab said they have set up the facility to guarantee safety as well as limit the exposure of its staff to the virus. The statement added that the new lab has been set up in DHA Lahore and will allow people to be tested within the comfort and safety of their own cars.

To avail the drive-thru testing facility, people will have to come to Chughtai Medical Center Lalik Chowk and register for the test while in their car. Our trained staff will be available at the facility with complete PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to take the sample from your car.

As per the lab, the results of these tests will be made available online.

