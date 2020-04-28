Pak Navy Successfully Tests Locally Developed Destructive Anti-ship Cruise Missile

Pakistan Navy has successfully tested an indigenously built anti-ship cruise missile in the Northern Arabian Sea.

The missile, which reports have suggested is a Harba cruise missile or a sea-launched variant of the Babur 1B, was fired in an impressive firepower display by the Pakistan Navy over the weekend.

The so-far unidentified missile was launched from Azmat-class fast attack craft before hitting a land-based target with complete accuracy.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Admiral Abbasi lauded the commitment and professionalism of the Navy engineers that have worked on the development of the missile. Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy to defend national littoral boundaries.

The Naval Chief said:

Pakistan Navy is ever ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan’s maritime frontiers and shall continue to play its part in making the defense of the country impregnable.

Besides testing the newly built missile, warships and aircrafts also fired anti-ship missiles at sea level, showcasing firepower possessed by the surface and aviation units of Pakistan Navy.

Here are some images from the event.