Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Announces Fitrana and Fidya For 2020

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee has notified various heads of fitrana for 2020 in accordance with the current prices of various commodities.

Fitrana

The amount of fitrana has been set at Rs. 100 per head considering the value of wheat flour. The amount of fitrana has been set at Rs. 320 per head considering the value of barley. The amount of fitrana has been set at Rs. 1,600 per head evaluating the value of dates. The amount of fitrana has been set at Rs. 1,920 per head evaluating the value of raisin. The amount of fitrana has been set at Rs. 3,540 per head evaluating the value of cheese.

The benchmark quantity of various commodities under which the rate is fixed is 2.25 kilograms. The various heads of fitrana have been evaluated keeping in view the affordability and income status of the family.

Religious scholars encourage families with high income status to pay their fitrana in accordance with the amount set under higher slabs whereas the middle class can pay from the lower slabs.

The fitrana is obligatory Zakat that must be paid by an individual as charity before the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer. Usually, the head of the family pays the fitrana on behalf of their dependents.

Fidya

An individual who could not fast during the Ramadan, mainly elders, patients and expected mothers can either fast in later months or simply pay an amount to deserving families alternatively.

The amount under Fidya has been fixed at Rs. 3,750 per head as against the value of wheat flour. The amount under Fidya has been fixed at Rs. 9,600 per head as against the value of barely. The amount under Fidya has been fixed at Rs. 48,000 per head as against the value of dates. The amount under Fidya has been fixed at Rs. 57,600 per head as against the value of raisin. The amount under Fidya has been fixed at Rs. 106,200 per head as against the value of cheese.

These various heads were evaluated for the whole month of Ramadan under the chairmanship of Mufti Munibur Rehman.

Individuals could pay their fidya against the number of days they couldn’t fast during Ramadan.

In terms of economy, billions of rupees are generated under the head of fitrana and fidya enhances the circulation of money in the country and transfers the accumulated wealth to the deserving low-income strata of the society.

The country also receives millions of dollars from overseas Pakistanis every year who prefer to pay their obligatory Zakat in Pakistan particularly to deserving relatives.