Situation Report: Pakistan Reports its Deadliest Day with 20 Deaths in 24 Hours

Pakistan reported its deadliest day since the emergence of COVID-19 during late February with 20 fatalities in just 24 hour as Punjab reported 8 new coronavirus related deaths while KP recorded 6 new fatalities in last 24 hours. Sindh Reported 4 deaths while Balochistan and Islamabad reported one death each on April 27th, 2020.

It must be noted here that of the new deaths, 16 patients were on ventilator. It is observed that almost 80 to 90% of dying patients are on ventilator; indicating that recovery changes are around 10% if patient is moved to a ventilator due to coronavirus related complications.

During the reported period, a total of 751 new cases were also reported with Sindh having a majority share or 341 new coronavirus cases during last 24 hours. Punjab Reported 194 new cases while KP added 120 new cases to the tally.

Total number of hospitalizations grew to 3,556, up from 3,455 reported a day earlier.

3,233 patients fully recovered from the virus and were discharged from the hospital.

More details in below table and graphs: