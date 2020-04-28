Zong 4G and UNICEF Pakistan Partner to Create Awareness around COVID-19

Today Zong 4G and UNICEF joined hands to help inform the general public in Pakistan on COVID-19.

As part of the partnership, Zong 4G will use all its digital channels to disseminate accurate and reliable information on the coronavirus COVID-19. The campaign aims at reaching Zong 4G’s over 37 Million customers through multiple platforms and channels, including Zong 4G’s official Facebook Page, Zong 4G’s official Twitter Handle, Official Website and MyZong app.

“Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, we have also seen a major outbreak of mis- and disinformation surrounding the topic on social media. In these challenging times, it is imperative that reliable, accurate and authentic information reach every corner of the country. Zong 4G and UNICEF Pakistan have partnered to augment the efforts of the health authorities in relaying authenticated messages to the public.”Said Mr. Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO, Zong 4G.

“These are testing times for the entire world and we must stay united in battling this pandemic by following guidelines being promoted by the health authorities.” Mr. Hua continued.

The content, which will inform people on how to recognize the symptoms of COVID-19 and how to protect themselves and their families from it, was developed by UNICEF in coordination with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSR&C) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The new partnership will help the messages reach wider audiences across the country through Zong 4G’s channels. The messages cover important issues such as the need to stay home as much as possible and keep a distance of at least six feet (two meters) from other people when going outside; the need to frequently wash hands with soap for 20 seconds or with a sanitizer; or the need to avoid stigmatizing people affected by the virus.

Ms. Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan said in the discussion, “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, UNICEF has been on the forefront to help prevent the spread of the virus. Besides supporting health care services led by the Government of Pakistan and supporting procurement services to ensure that medical supplies and equipment are available, disseminating authentic information on care and prevention during the pandemic has been our top priority.”

She further stated, “In this effort, the role of cellular networks in reaching people cannot be overemphasised. We are grateful to Zong 4G for supporting our mission and help us battle myths and misinformation with their top-notch technology and country-wide coverage.”

Content can be accessed on:

• https://web.facebook.com/Zongers/

• https://twitter.com/Zongers

• MyZong App

• https://www.zong.com.pk/

• http://covid.gov.pk/

• www.unicef.org/pakistan/

