Coronavirus: Pakistan Sets A Grim New Record With 26 Deaths In 24 Hours

On its deadliest pandemic day yet, Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll rose by a record 26 cases overnight to 327. Of the new fatalities, 10 were reported in KP, 9 in Punjab, while 7 people died in Sindh.

This is the second consecutive day that Pakistan has registered record single-day deaths as on Tuesday too, the country reported its highest jump of 20 new deaths.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, state health minister Zafar Mirza said that with the day’s exception, the overall daily death rate due to Covid-19 had remained on the same level in the country which ‘is a good thing’.

He also announced that the government was charting out a national plan for safety and protection of frontline healthcare workers during the Covid-19 fight, which would be announced in a few days. He reiterated the importance of social distancing and other safety measures to curb the virus’ spread.

Globally, over 3 million people have been infected by the virus, out of which 1 million are now in the US alone. With its virus fatalities nearing 60,000 and infections over 1,035,700, the US believes it may have peaked the pandemic and is preparing to ease lockdown restrictions.

Here are the latest updates:

10.45 am Pakistan reports 192 new recoveries in one day According to the govt coronavirus portal, virus recoveries in Pakistan jumped by 192 in the past 24 hours to a total of 3,425 so far. 10.30 am Coronavirus: the world in numbers Follow @Reuters liveblog for the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/cEBwkonfeh pic.twitter.com/rVIhj4yrwh — Reuters (@Reuters) April 29, 2020 10.00 am South Asia faces fresh health crisis as children miss vaccinations South Asia could face a further public health crisis as children miss routine vaccinations, the UN warned on Tuesday, spurring fears that the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic might reverse hard-earned gains in the region. The United Nations children’s agency Unicef said hundreds of thousands were at risk as lockdowns across South Asia halted immunisation drives and parents refrained from taking their children to doctors to be inoculated. -AFP 9.00 am France coronavirus deaths rise again, closing in on 24,000 The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 367 to 23,660 on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases was up 1,520 at 129,859, the health ministry said in a statement. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament France would not end its nationwide lockdown unless the number of new cases of coronavirus infection drops below 3,000 per day. The death tally has increased 1.6% compared to Monday, with the rate slightly slowing over 24 hours. -Reuters 8.00 am 3rd batch of medical & food supplies provided by UAE arrives in Islamabad Today, the third batch of medical and food supplies provided by #UAE has arrived at Islamabad airport for our brothers in #Pakistan, the 14 tons of supplies will benefit more than 7,000 health care warriors in enhancing efforts to contain the spread of #Corona virus pic.twitter.com/WMQQ789ZJA — Hamad Alzaabi (@ALZAABI82) April 28, 2020 7.00 am U.S. coronavirus deaths top its Vietnam war toll; total cases surpass 1M The U.S. coronavirus death toll reached a grim milestone on Tuesday, surpassing the number of American lives lost in the Vietnam War, as Florida’s governor met with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss easing shutdowns aimed at curbing the pandemic. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is weighing whether to join other states moving to relax workplace restrictions and stay-at-home orders that have battered the U.S. economy even though health experts credit the measures with slowing the contagion. -Reuters 6.00 am Youm-i-Ali processions, Shabeena mehfils banned in Sindh 4.00 am KP reports 10 deaths, 176 new cases 176 new cases (27 from Torkham quarantine camp) confirmed in last 24 hours taking the tally to 2,160. 10 new deaths were reported (7 Peshawar, 2 Mardan, 1 Abbotabad) taking the tally to 114. 29 new recoveries were reported taking the tally to 562 in the province. pic.twitter.com/6pvoZBTGox — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) April 28, 2020 2.00 am National plan for safety of health workers to be announced: Zafar Mirza State health minister Zafar Mirza says the government is working on a national plan for the safety and protection of frontline healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, which will be announced in a few days. #Live: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza briefs media in Islamabad. https://t.co/YSIkb6XJSG — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) April 28, 2020

For our coronavirus coverage from April 28, click here.