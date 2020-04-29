Govt Will Reduce Fuel Prices Soon: Razzaq

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry, and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said the government intends to pass on the benefits of reduced oil prices in the international market to the public.

Talking in a Radio Pakistan’s program, he noted that despite the huge challenge of debt, Prime Minister Imran Khan preferred to provide relief to people suffering from lockdown restrictions.

Replying to questions in live calls, Abdul Razak Dawood said the government was focusing on the revival of the textile industry as its demand has increased due to severe restrictions on industries in different countries.

He said under the digitization policy of the government, to encourage the IT sector in the country, mobile phone prices will also be reduced.

To another question from a live caller, the advisor said the government resorted to International Monetary Fund (IMF) just for a bailout package and he expressed the hope that it will be the last package with the Fund. He said a program was being launched to assist the people who have been laid off from their jobs under which funds would be provided directly to the employers to help them pay the salaries of their employees.