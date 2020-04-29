Huawei Pakistan Provides Online Training and Examination Programs in Pandemic Affected April

The disruptions to traditional education caused by the crisis have the capacity to widen pre-existing learning gaps between different regions and countries, as well as aggravate the digital divide. To address this problem, distance-friendly online education is one of the leading effective measures.

To create and facilitate contactless education systems accessible to educators and students, Huawei Pakistan initiated a series of online training and exam programs.

These programs provide high-quality resources on an open platform, alongside financial support from the Huawei ICT Academy Development Incentive Fund (ADIF), to ensure educational continuity.

As part of Huawei’s Learn ON program, Huawei Pakistan organized the Webinar for Online Higher Education, which brought together UNESCO experts, university professors, and experts from Huawei’s ICT academies to discuss various first-rate global practices proven to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic, especially with regard to education.

More than 20 university officials from Pakistan have participated in this program, including several Vice Chancellors, Pro-rectors, Deans, and Registrars of the top universities in Pakistan.

“I got an opportunity to listen to the experience-sharing by the experts, and also found their presentations very useful. It was a great learning experience.” remarked Dr. Muhammad Ali, the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, an attendant of the Webinar.

“I appreciate the efforts of Huawei and would suggest to further keep on conducting such meetings, as it will help us to provide quality online education and train our teachers for online tutoring,” Dr. Muhammad Ali continued.

In April, Huawei Pakistan also conducted 4 online sessions to guide students of the Huawei ICT Academy, which around 100 students participated in. Right now, 4 Huawei ICT Academies are conducting online Huawei Certification courses, in which more than 100 students are participating. 2 more academies will start their own online courses in the beginning of May.

A student from HAINA KICS UET Lahore, Mr. Hafiz Muhammad Mudassir, attended the online courses provide by Huawei ICT Academies. “The module content is very difficult when I read the books, but this online training session is very useful for me in the current pandemic situation, as it covers lab work along with the lectures, and we can easily ask any questions during the live session,” he stated.

At the same time, Huawei also launched the Train the Trainers (TTT) program for HCIA Security, to enhance the capabilities of instructors in Pakistan and help them learn new technologies. The program covers both the lab work and the theory lectures too, within the framework of a Huawei associate-level course.