PM Approves Green Stimulus Package to Increase Green Cover Around Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the “Green Stimulus” package as part of the government’s efforts to extend green cover in the country and to create job opportunities for the youth in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis

The package is part of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project aimed at promoting tree plantation, setting up nurseries and natural forests, as well as honey, fruit, and olive plantation in the country.

Under the package, a “Green Nigehbaan” initiative will also be launched to initially provide job opportunities to 65,000 youths/daily wage earners, making them part of the plantation campaign.

The prime minister said that addressing climatic issues and enhancing the green cover of the country is among the foremost priorities of the present government.

He said the Green Stimulus package, especially the Green Nigehbaan initiative, will offer employment opportunities to the youth and help in promoting the objectives of Clean & Green Pakistan. The program, he added, will enable daily wagers to earn their living with dignity during the current situation.

The prime minister directed that all the stakeholders, including provincial governments and international bodies, should be engaged to enhance the scope of the program and create additional jobs.

He also directed the Ministry of Climate Change to prepare a plan of action for engaging the international community under the Debt for Nature Swap program to convert part of the country’s debt into a grant for greater plantation and environment protection activities.

The prime minister said transparency and community participation must be ensured for the success of the program that promised a better future for the coming generations. Imran Khan emphasized that areas must be demarcated, in collaboration with the provinces, for establishing national parks all over the country as a step towards the promotion of Green & Clean Pakistan.