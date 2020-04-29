ShareLoveWithOPPO and Get a Chance to Win the Best Gift this Ramadan; Reno3 Pro

OPPO kick-started the holy month of Ramadan by launching a TVC campaign reviving the old tradition of Musaharati that used to take place decades ago. Continuing its tradition of Ramadan campaigns, OPPO this year is here again with an exciting and entertaining contest to engage people and inculcate the spirit of the holy month.

This year the brand launched ‘#ShareLoveWithOPPO’ campaign recently in a video starring Shehreyar Munawar. As the blessed month of Ramadan is a time for giving, reflection, thankfulness, and family, the brand will give away the newly launched OPPO Reno3 Pro to the lucky customer.

The period of the campaign began right after Shehreyar Munawar shared his Ramadan special moment with his mother on OPPO’s official Facebook page. The campaign is all about sharing moments like praying together, eating iftari and sehri with loved ones, family gatherings, after iftar Ludo or chai sessions, and even inspiring deeds during the month of Ramadan.

This Ramadan is all about sharing specials moments during quarantine with those who are not near to seize the beauty of relationships and memorable moments that are cherished for a lifetime.

This blessed month is about reflecting the values of patience, kindness, unity, and peace. Through these values, OPPO aims to bring together people to show that we are all in this together, and together we shall overcome the pandemic.