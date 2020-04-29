Situation Report: Pakistan Reports 806 New Cases, 26 Deaths in 24 Hours

Pakistan saw its deadliest day for new cases and number of deaths since the emergence of Coronavirus during late February, as the country reported 806 new Coronavirus positive cases and 26 deaths due to Coronavirus related complications during past 24 hours.

As per official data, issued by NCOC, total number of new cases reached 14,885 as Sindh reported 335 new cases, while Punjab recorded 187, KP 176, Islamabad 36, GB 10 and Balochistan 62 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Just to be mentioned, Islamabad and KP saw their highest daily jump in new cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Deaths also reached its highest daily number yet with 10 fatalities from KP, 9 from Punjab and another 7 from Sindh.

Of new 26 deaths, 20 patients were on ventilator; said the official data.

Number of patients in hospital reached 3,687, up from 3,556 a day ago — of those 3,558 patients are in stable condition. 85 patients are said to be in critical condition, but are not on ventilator while another 44 patients are on ventilator.

Total number of health care workers who contracted coronavirus till date reached 438. Of these cases, seven health care professionals died while 94 have recovered and tested negative for the virus. Of remaining active cases in health care professionals, 200 are in isolation at home or otherwise while another 137 are in hospital and in stable condition. No health care professional is in critical condition or on ventilator as of today.

More in below table and graphs: