This Coronavirus Game is Banned in China

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of setbacks around the world but it has also lead to some strange creations. There is a coronavirus themed game in China that has now been banned for politically motivated content.

The game is called “Coronavirus Attack” and the main goal is to stop “selfish zombies” infected with the virus from escaping the country and infecting others. The game was riddled with negative reviews on Steam and players quickly reported it for using the same color scheme as the Chinese flag with virus shaped characters for the stars.

The game’s description says:

A selfish-zombie virus has infected throughout the country. The virus carriers are attempting to flee the country. Your purpose is to prevent the selfish zombie virus carriers from escaping and infecting the world.

There are also ridiculously named badges in the game that players can collect such as “Liberate Hong Kong” and “Taiwan is not in China”.

The creator of the game, MtyhZ, said that he had created the game as a protest against the Chinese government for poorly handling the pandemic. He said that he was unhappy with how things turned out in the country, and this seems to be just a creative way of sharing his opinion.