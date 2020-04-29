Zalmi Sensation Haider Ali Reveals The Secret Behind His PSL Success

Teenage batting sensation, Ali, has impressed quite a few people in his debut Pakistan Super League (PSL) season with his batting prowess. When batting, he looked a class apart from other batsmen owing to his natural strokeplay.

Revealing the reason behind his success, Haider said that a late-night motivational speech by the legendary South African batsman, Hashim Amla, helped him turn out better performances despite a bad start to the league.

The guidance I received, that night, really helped me perform better in the tournament.

The star cricketer was all praise for Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor, saying his method of motivating players is exceptional. His dismal outing against Karachi Kings was the turning point as Amla personally talked to Haider after his performance.

I could not perform well in my first match against Karachi Kings which is why I was very upset. Later that night, Hashim Bhai got in touch with me and asked about my room number. He wanted to motivate me as I was very depressed.

“He could have asked me to come to his room but, despite being a legendary player, he was the one who was wanted to come to visit me which was very surprising. But instead of him coming to my room, I went to him”, he further added.

ALSO READ

This Guy Will be a Better Batsman Than Babar Azam: Shoaib Akhtar

Haider scored 239 runs at an average of 29.87 including a half-century and 14 sixes, catching the eye of former cricketers and experts, not just in Pakistan but across the world as well. Former cricketers are already drawing Ali’s comparisons with Babar Azam.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.