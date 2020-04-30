Fuel Prices Reduced by Upto Rs. 30 Per Liter

The federal government has officially announced to reduce the prices of various petroleum products for May owing to the unprecedented decline in crude oil prices in the international market.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the Government is extending maximum relief to the public. Relief Packages include Economic Stimulus Package, Ehsaas Emergency Relief Programme, Incentive Package for SMEs and many other relief packages.

The latest one is the considerable decrease in the prices of various petroleum products ranging from Rs. 15 to Rs. 30 to further facilitate the public.

The price of petrol has been brought down to Rs. 81.58 per litre after a reduction of Rs. 15 from Rs. 96.58. The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced to Rs. 80.10 per litre after a reduction of Rs. 27.15 from Rs. 107.25.

According to the notification issued, kerosene oil and light diesel will be sold at Rs. 47.44 and Rs. 47.51 per litre respectively.

The new prices will be effective starting midnight, the notification said.