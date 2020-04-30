Govt Refutes Fake News About Qadianis

After a daylong hustle on social media against the government’s alleged move to include Qadianis in the minority commission, an official rebuttal has finally appeared. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, has denied any such decision from the cabinet.
In a video message, Qadri lamented the false propaganda against the government for allegedly giving Qadiani’s membership of the minority commission. The story was attributed to him, saying that the religious minister moved the summary, declaring Qadianis a religious minority which was approved by the Prime Minister after the endorsement of his cabinet members.
However, Qadri categorically denied the allegation, saying that the cabinet has not approved any such proposal.
وفاقی وزیر مذہبی امور نور الحق قادری صاحب کا اقلیتی کمیشن کی ممبرشپ کے حوالے سے #FakeNews پر ردعمل:
ایسا کوئی فیصلہ کابینہ نے ابھی تک نہیں کیا.
جو بھی فیصلہ ہوا پاکستان کے آئین کے مطابق ہو گا.
⚠️🚫 FAKE NEWS ALERT ⚠️ 🚫 pic.twitter.com/yZAUsT5Ikl
— Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) April 29, 2020
We love our last Prophet Mohammad (s.a.w) and are the protector of the finality of his prophethood (Khatm-e-Nubuwwat). The cabinet has not made any decision in this regard as of yet.
The minister added that any future decision in this regard will be made in the light of provisions in the 1973’s Constitution.
Earlier on Wednesday, an anti-government drive started on Twitter lamenting PM Khan and his cabinet for the controversial decision.
Angry members of the ultra-right-wing parties demanded the government’s clarification in this regard, while many condemned PM Imran Khan and his cabinet, and demanded his removal from the office. Trends like #قادیانی_اقلیت_نہیں_غدار and #قادیانی_زندیق_لعنتی_کافر topped on Twitter throughout the day.
This all started when a private TV channel broke the news about the PTI government’s alleged move, declaring Ahmedis a religious minority.
But Qadianis are Pakistanis too and why they are not allowed to be added in the Minority Commission?. They are a minority and you cannot take away their rights. They have basic human rights like all Pakistanis.
If they are not minorities then what they are?. Where they can talk about their rights?.
We as Pakistanis are keeping a close eye on India, America and West and their treatment with the minorities, but we are not even allowing them to be recognized in Pakistan? This is too much hypocricy.
Because they don’t consider themselves as minority, they insist to keep them as a majority (i.e. consider them as a muslim which they are not)
this is the main tussle
Sir they are becoming a Part of Minority Commission. Minority commision is for all Non Muslims of Pakistan. What else do you need from them?. As a Pakistani they must be given equal “Human Right”
What kind of message we are giving to the outside world?. What kind of Islam we are talking about?. Islam talks about “Universal Human Rights”.
Universal Human Rights of Islam means that Humanity exists for all Human beings and it should be extended even to animals.
Qadianis are special case, They are non-muslims because of their belief, but they don’t consider themselves.
What religion do you think they claimed?
When they decide their religion, and proper name, treatment will be same as other minorities.