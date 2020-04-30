IT Ministry Proposes Major Incentives for Smartphone Manufacturing in Pakistan

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication will submit a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet soon, proposing major incentives for smartphone manufacturing in Pakistan.

The consensus was reached during a high-level meeting chaired by Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary for IT & Telecom which was attended by different stakeholders.

Talking to this scribe Siddiqui said that the consensuses have been reached and the summary, after the approval of the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, will be submitted to the ECC.

Replying to a question the Secretary said that the Ministry would propose major rebates on smartphone exports as well as a reduction in taxes on manufacturing and assembling.

He further said that encouraging this sector would contribute to the GDP, import bill would be reduced, besides creating new job opportunities as well as promote industrialization in the country. He further said that the incentives for smartphone manufacturing are aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan