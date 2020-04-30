Pakistan Govt Extends Visas for All Foreign Nationals

Foreign nationals stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic have seen the validity of their visas extended by two months. Due to this, all expired visas will be considered valid till June 30.

According to sources at the Ministry of Interior, visas have been extended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and in part due to the government’s steps to prevent the spread of the virus through “any interaction with the public at large”.

ALSO READ

88% Pakistani Students Are Ready to Volunteer During Coronavirus Pandemic

The latest directive is in continuation of the one issued before this during the first week of April, under which all types of visas issued to foreign nationals were extended till April 30.

The change in status is applicable to all visas that expired since 15th March and are set to expire by 30th June. The ministry said, “All such visas shall be deemed to be valid till 30th June 2020.”

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt Withdraws Notification on Building Rents During Lockdown

The ministry has briefed the Foreign Office, the Federal Investigation Agen­cy’s Immigration Department and the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports about the policy.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.