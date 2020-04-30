PCB Sends Rs. 100 Million Defamatory Legal Notice to Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has landed himself in controversy after publicly bashing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) legal team, saying they have a personal agenda against cricketers. He was speaking to a local news channel regarding Umar Akmal’s 3-year ban.

PCB’s legal advisor, Taffazul Rizvi, has sent a legal notice of Rs. 100 million to the former fast bowler over his remarks. The cricket board has also expressed its disappointment over Akhtar’s public statement in a press release which read:

The PCB is disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar’s poor choice of words while publicly commenting about the PCB’s legal department and its legal advisor. The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilized society.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi Express had called Rizvi an idiot of the highest order, adding that he has deep connections which is why he keeps on dragging star cricketers in courts.

The PCB’s legal department is rotten to the core. Tafazzul Rizvi, in particular, is one such individual. He has deep connections and has been with the board for 10-15 years. He is an idiot of the highest order and has lost cases against me, Afridi, doping case … everything. What he does is that he pits PCB against its players and profits off of their legal wrangles.

He further said that stars are meant to be respected and not to be taken to courts by lawyers, who only intend to earn fame overnight by handling high-profile cases.

There have been numerous instances of active and former players not being on good terms with the PCB, and despite a bad choice of words, Akhtar’s comments have exposed the truth.

