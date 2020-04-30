US Scientists Claim Potential Breakthrough In Coronavirus Treatment

Scientists in the United States claimed a potential breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment on Wednesday with patients effectively responding to an antiviral drug during a trial.

The clinical trial of the drug remdesivir showed that patients recovered about 30 percent faster than those on a placebo.

The trial’s findings were also verified by the top US epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci, who oversaw the study.

Briefing reporters at the White House, Fauci said, “The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery.”

The remdesivir trial – involving 1,063 people from different global locations in the US, Europe, and Asia – showed the drug successfully blocking the virus.

It’s pertinent to note that remdesivir trials had failed against the Ebola virus. Also, a smaller WHO study of the drug, performed in China’s pandemic epicenter Wuhan, found little effects on patients.

A comment on this major development from the World Health Organization is still awaited as its senior official declined to weigh in saying he was yet to review the complete study.

The virus has infected over 3.2 million and killed more than 228,000 worldwide. The successful clinical trial of remdesivir has fuelled hopes for a return to normal from the unrelenting crisis.

Here are the latest updates:

8.00 am PIA operation placed under essential service law The government on Wednesday enf­orced the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952 allowing the Pak­istan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) to rescue, evacuate and repatriate Pakistanis and foreigners stranded in different countries. The Act has been implemented with immediate effect and for a period of six months. -Dawn 6.00 am COVID-19 complication seen in children is ‘rare’, WHO says The “vast majority” of children with COVID-19 have mild cases and recover completely, but a small number in a few countries have developed a rare inflammatory syndrome, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. Italian and British medical experts are investigating a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and clusters of severe inflammatory disease in infants who are arriving in hospital with high fever and swollen arteries. -Reuters

