Wheat Worth Rs. 7 Billion Stolen From a Warehouse in Sindh

According to recent reports, 168,000 metric tons of wheat bags have gone missing in Sindh.

The provincial government says that the wheat was kept in a storage facility from where it went missing. To put things in perspective, this is the biggest wheat theft in Sindh as it was valued at This Rs. 7 billion.

As per media reports, the theft was first highlighted during the wheat crisis report prepared by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Secretary Sindh has ordered an inquiry into the matter and has handed over the case to the anti-corruption department.

This year, the Sindh government has set a wheat procurement target at 1.4 million tons. However, the provincial government has not started the process yet.

It is noteworthy that in April last year, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh had unearthed a scam in which wheat worth Rs. 620 million was stolen from warehouses of the Food Department in Dadu and was sold illegally.

This was revealed when an ACE team raided nine different warehouses of the Food Department in Dadu. Assistant and deputy directors also accompanied the raiding team. During the raid, they found that 0.194 million sacks of wheat worth Rs. 620 million were missing.