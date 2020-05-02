FBR’s Tax Collection Falls 16% in April 2020

Despite lockdown and closure of businesses across the country, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been able to collect Rs. 242.460 billion during April 2020 compared to Rs. 289.905 billion in April 2019, reflecting a decrease of 16.4 percent.

FBR has provisionally collected Rs. 3,307 billion during July-April (2019-20) compared to Rs. 2,982 billion during the same period of last fiscal year, reflecting an increase of 10.9 percent.

A senior FBR official said that the tax machinery is confident in achieving FBR’s revised target of Rs. 3,908 billion till the end of June 2020. The target for April was set at Rs. 200 billion, the official added.

FBR has collected Rs. 242.460 billion in April 2020 against the revised target of Rs. 200 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs. 42.46 billion. It has paid refunds of Rs. 15.119 billion during April 2020 compared to Rs. 6.661 billion in April 2019, reflecting an increase of Rs. 8.458 billion.

The board has paid refunds of Rs. 116.961 billion during July-April (2019-20) versus Rs. 65.150 billion during the same period of last fiscal year, reflecting an increase of Rs. 51.811 billion.