Situation Report: Pakistan Sees its Deadliest Day with 1,297 New Cases and 32 Deaths

Pakistan witnessed its record new coronavirus cases and deaths for the third consecutive day, shows data shared by NCOC.

As per details, a total of 1,297 new coronavirus cases were tested positive, almost half of them — or 622 new cases — were from Sindh only. Punjab also saw a spike and reported 393 new cases, while KP recorded 172 new cases to the tally.

Total deaths reached 417 with 32 new deaths reported during last 24 hours only. KP reported 15 deaths due to coronavirus related complications while Punjab and Sindh reported 9 and 6 deaths respectively.

Pakistan tested a total of 193,859 patients till to date, of whom 9,164 cases were tested during past 24 hours only.

Local transmission of virus has reached 83%, however, share of Tableeghi Jamat individuals stood at 3,033 positive cases while international imported cases were clocked at 3,079.

A total of 4,715 patients have been fully recovered and discharged from hospitals, as some 400 patients were tested negative for Coronavirus yesterday; who were discharged from the hospital, vacating much needed space.

Number of patients in hospitals reached 3,785, that’s steadily higher from 3,706 patients a day ago. Of all the hospitalizations, 97 patients are in critical condition while 35 another are on ventilators.

Coronavirus in Healthcare Workers

485 healthcare workers have been tested positive with coronavirus till date. Below are the numbers in details:

Rank Doctors: 250 Nurses: 68 Other health care staff: 167

Region: AJK: 04 Balochistan: 106 GB: 18 Islamabad: 46 KP: 116 Punjab: 102 Sindh: 93

Duty Type: Performing Duties in Critical Care: 140 Performing Duties Elsewhere: 345



235 health care workers, who had been tested positive, are in home isolation while 142 HCWs are in hospitals. All hospitalized cases are in stable condition and no health care worker is in critical condition or on ventilator.

9 health care workers have died so far due to Coronavirus, while 99 of them have recovered fully and tested negative of the the virus.

193 contacts — family or friends — of health care workers (out of 2,439 tested individuals) also tested positive for Cornavirus till to date.

More details in below graphs: