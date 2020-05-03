Situation Report: Pakistan Adds 989 New Cases, 23 Deaths

After a surge for two days, Pakistan’s new cases dropped to 989 in last 24 hours, as compared to 1,297 new cases reported a day ago.

Of the new cases, 427 cases were reported from Sindh while Punjab had 373 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. KP recorded 108 new cases during the period. Balochistan, Islamabad, GB and AJK reported 36, 28, 16 and 01 new case respectively.

New coronavirus related deaths also saw a down-ward trend, as total number of coronavirus positive cases who died yesterday stood at 24, down from 32; 17 of them were on ventilator.

KP reported most death with 11 patients dying of complications due to coronavirus. Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan reported 5, 4 and 3 deaths respectively.

Of all the positive cases in Pakistan, 16% of them are imported cases, while another 16% of positive cases are from Tableeghi Jamat individiuals.

A total of 503 health care professionals are also tested positive for cornavirus, while 111 of those have recovered from the virus.

More in below table and graphs: