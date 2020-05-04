Channel 24 Shuts Down Head Office After Two Employees Tested Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic has led to the closure of a huge number of businesses. Media houses that were previously open are also opting to follow the work-from-home model.

24 News has also closed its head office, CEO Mohsin Naqvi said on Twitter. 90% of the staff will now be working from home while the operations have been shifted somewhere to keep the channel on air.

He further added that the movement of field staff will also be kept to a minimum to ensure their safety. Earlier, the channel was facing backlash for not allowing the staff to work from home even after a couple of their employees tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

Last week, ARY’s Islamabad office was also closed down after 8 employees were tested positive out of 20 as a result of random testing. Their staff has also been directed to work from home until further notice.

