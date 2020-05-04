Doctor Dies Due to Coronavirus After Hospitals Allegedly Refuse Treatment

Dr Furqan-ul-Haq, a retired doctor of the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) passed away on Sunday morning after he was reportedly denied treatment at multiple public and private hospitals in Karachi. A few days ago, he had tested positive for the Corona Virus.

His wife said, “He was dying due to shortness of breath after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, but no hospital admitted him.”

He was taken to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation [SIUT], and a private hospital in Azizabad where he used to work, but all of them said they had no beds available. He asked me to take him back home, where he passed away today.

Dr Haq was a cardiologist who had worked with two private health facilities and just retired from the KIHD, had tested positive along with his wife for Corona last week.

His wife said, “He was in self-isolation at our residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal where his condition deteriorated last night.” “So he asked me to take him to any specialized hospital, but due to the unavailability of beds, he was turned away by three hospitals.”

The incident has angered the people in the city with the medical fraternity expressing shock and anger over it. They have called upon the relevant authorities to ensure the availability of treatment to people.