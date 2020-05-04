FBR Uncovers Multi-Billion Rupee Scam in the Auto Sector

A fraud worth millions of rupees has been discovered by the Karachi chapter of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under which car dealers were registering cars by misusing the computerized national identity cards (CNICs).

While pursuing a case against Muhammad Khadeen, the Anti-benami Karachi office of FBR uncovered a huge fraud along with tax evasion as per sources.

The dealers were found to have registered around 400 luxury cars worth billions in Khadeen’s name. Those alleged to be involved in this include Suzuki Riaz Motors, Zeeshan Autos and Suzuki south and several other sub-dealers.

The anti-benami initiative Zone-III has directed the car dealer to appear before them as per sources, the one who purchased the cars in Khadeen’s name from Pak Suzuki Motors. The sources added that the showroom’s owners expressed willingness to submit an amount worth millions.

Aside from this, another case was found where a person from a car vendor bought 32 cars on a CNIC belonging to a deceased man and FBR has started a case against him.

