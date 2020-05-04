Huawei is Making PCs With its Own Processors and Software

The biggest Chinese phone maker, Huawei, is looking to set foot in the PC market with its proprietary HiSilicon Kunpeng processors and a newer version of Harmony OS.

As of now, the company’s self-developed substitute for Android, Harmony OS, is only available in a few of its products which include some of its Honor and Huawei smart TVs. However, the newest version of the operating system, known as Harmony OS 2.0, might debut with Huawei’s upcoming PCs.

The Chinese tipster who leaked this information also revealed that multiple regions and provinces within China are working with Huawei to help build its own PC industry supply chain. But unfortunately that is pretty much all the information that was uncovered on the upcoming PCs.

Last year, Huawei unveiled its proprietary Harmony OS (also known as HongMeng OS) as a replacement for Android at its Huawei Developer Conference (HDC). At this event, the Chinese company revealed a roadmap for the OS and also unveiled that Harmony OS 2.0 will be released in 2020 to power its ecosystem of PCs, smart wearables, cars, and more.

Based on that information, we can expect Harmony OS 2.0 to be officially unveiled at this year’s Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) along with more information on the upcoming PCs.

Additionally, Huawei’s HiSilicon Kunpeng processors are not something new as the company has already been producing them for a while for its enterprise customers. But considering the aforementioned leak, we might also start seeing them in domestic PCs later this year, competing with the likes of Intel and AMD.

We will update this space as soon as official information is revealed.