Pakistan Air Force Inducts First Ever Hindu Pilot in Its History

Whenever someone from a minority community makes it big, Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s quote comes to mind.

You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state.

Hailing from Tharparkar, Rahul Dev has created history by becoming the first Hindu to join the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as a General Duty Pilot (GDP). He has not just made a name for himself and his community, he has set an example for other minorities as well.

People from Hindu, Christian, and Sikh communities are already a part of different military forces in Pakistan, however, this is the first instance a Hindu has been inducted into the Air Force as a GDP, highlighting the country as progressive and not as a discriminatory state.

The Twitterati are sending their love for the officer, saying that if the government keeps supporting minority communities, individuals like Rahul will keep making the country proud.

It is worth mentioning that landing a GDP job is one of the toughest tasks in the country.

What are your thoughts on Rahul’s achievement? Let us know in the comments.