Pakistan & India Dethroned from Number 1 T20I & Test Rankings After Over 2 Years

Pakistan’s reign as the best T20I team is finally over as they have now slipped to 4th spot in the updated ICC rankings for the shortest format. The change in ratings is due to the fact that ICC’s annual rankings update in May no longer counts points from the 2016-17 season while also reduces the weightage of matches played up to May 2019.

Replacing Pakistan at the top is Australia with 278 points followed by England and India with 268 and 266 points.

Pakistan (260) is closely followed by South Africa with 258 points. Pakistan gained the top T20I spot back in 2018 under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, however, 2019 was not a good year for the Men in Green as they lost most of their matches.

Australia have also clinched the top position in ICC Test rankings after a brilliant year and a half in the longest format. Previously, India were the top team in Test cricket who have been dethroned for the first time since October 2016.

Here are the updated rankings:

T20I

Rank Team Matches Points Rating 1 Australia 19 5,285 278 2 England 17 4,564 268 3 India 35 9,319 266 4 Pakistan 21 5,470 260 5 South Africa 17 4,380 258 6 New Zealand 23 5,565 242 7 Sri Lanka 23 5,293 230 8 Bangladesh 20 4,583 229 9 West Indies 24 5,499 229 10 Afghanistan 17 3,882 228

Test

Rank Team Matches Points Rating 1 Australia 26 3,028 116 2 New Zealand 21 2,406 115 3 India 27 3,085 114 4 England 33 3,466 105 5 Sri Lanka 27 2,454 91 6 South Africa 23 2,076 90 7 Pakistan 16 1,372 86 8 West Indies 18 1,422 79 9 Bangladesh 17 939 55 10 Zimbabwe 8 144 18

Pakistan is placed at the 7th position in the Test rankings with 86 points, 4 short of the 6th-rated South Africa.

ODIs

England have retained their top spot in the ODI rankings, which they earned after their World Cup triumph back in 2019. Here are the top 10 teams in ODI cricket right now:

Rank Team Matches Points Rating 1 England 38 4,820 127 2 India 49 5,819 119 3 New Zealand 32 3,716 116 4 South Africa 31 3,345 108 5 Australia 33 3,518 107 6 Pakistan 32 3,254 102 7 Bangladesh 34 2,989 88 8 Sri Lanka 39 3,297 85 9 West Indies 43 3,285 76 10 Afghanistan 28 1,549 55

