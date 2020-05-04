Pakistani Researchers Discover 3 Drugs Effective Against COVID-19

Researchers at the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMMDR), Karachi University, have identified 3 drugs effective in fighting against COVID-19.

A statement issued by the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at Karachi University states that the researchers, under the supervision of Dr. Zaheerul Haq Qasmi and Dr. Reaz ud Din, employed computational technology and initiated the quest to find the drugs effective against COVID-19 in February. The findings were recently published in the Journal of Biomolecular Structure and Dynamic.

According to the study, the team has identified Remdesivir, Darunavir, and Saquinavir along with two other naturally occurring compounds as possible drugs to deal with the virus.

The findings of the PCMMDR team have also been corroborated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it has authorized doctors to use Remdesivir for the treatment of severely ill patients.

Karachi University’s Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, ICCBS Chief Dr. Iqbal Choudhry, and acclaimed scientist Dr. Attaur Rahman have lauded the achievements of the research team at the PCMMDR.