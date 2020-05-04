Pakistani Student’s Cheap Coronavirus Kit Can Perform 20,000 Tests Per Day

Irfan Hussain, a student from a tribal district has reportedly developed a diagnostic kit for the novel coronavirus using his own resources.

Hussain, who is currently a student of Doctor of Pharmacy (D.Pharmacy) at Quaid-e-Azam University, is a resident of the Orakzai district. He has claimed to have developed a COVID-19 kit that, if authorized, can perform up to 20,000 tests every day.

At a time when developing countries like Pakistan are facing an acute shortage of virus detection kits, such an invention will not only be a massive boost for Pakistan but will also crucial for the overall wellbeing of mankind.

According to Imran, tests performed through his kits will cost not more than Rs. 200 per diagnosis, which can prove to be great news for the country. Previously, testing of the poor and underprivileged people was not possible as the cost of each test was up to Rs. 8000, affordable to only the well-off.

Hussain has shared the details about the kit with the National Institute of Health (NIH) and has high hopes that it will receive approval.