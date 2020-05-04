Punjab Govt to Ease Restrictions for Industrialists and Traders: Usman Buzdar

Punjab government is planning to allow more traders and industrialists to operate during the lockdown.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced this in a meeting with a delegation of industrialists and representatives of the trader community. He said that textile, garments, sugar mills and other 35 industrial units would be allowed to open. He maintained that spare part dealers and other related sectors would also be permitted to do business.

Led by APTMA head Gohar Ijaz, the delegation held a detailed discussion with regards to resolving the problems the industrialists and traders are facing.

Usman Buzdar said that the common man is facing difficulties owing to the coronavirus pandemic and our aim is to alleviate them. He disclosed that SoPs have been finalized to grant permission for doing business in a phased manner in Punjab. He warned that the industry would be closed in case of a violation of the SOPs.

He further added that besides opening up the wood and construction sectors, other industries related to construction will also be allowed to open up and recommendations have been submitted to the federal government. Buzdar said they have also proposed opening iron and steel industry along with the home appliance industry while markets and bazaars will be opened in phases.

Gohar Ijaz commended CM Usman Buzdar for his duties on the front line in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic and has also set a new example of rendering public service.

Chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), Muhammad Pervez Lala has said, “Within the next one or two days we will start our factories soon after the announcement by the Prime Minister and issuance of requisite notification in this regard.

Chairman APTPMA said this after the meeting with Chief Minister Punjab and added that this is a good decision and resultantly all business and financial activities will restart which will reduce financial problems and joblessness in the country.

Moreover, he appealed to the govt to make SOPs for the opening of all wholesale and retail markets linked with the textile industry and to restore business and financial activities completely.