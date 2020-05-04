There is No Petrol or Diesel Shortage: Ministry of Energy

While rejecting media reports regarding the shortage of petroleum products, the Petroleum Division has clarified that sufficient stock of petrol and diesel was available to meet the 15-day needs of the country.

A spokesman for the Petroleum Division said a significant increase in sales of POL products was witnessed during the last two days (May 1 & 2), due to a major decline in fuel prices, for which the petrol pumps had not procured the products from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), a press release said.

“However, sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are available to cater to the needs of the country, as 285,000 Metric Tonnes (MTs) petrol and 350,000 MTs high speed diesel is available as useable stocks,” he said.

Besides, Pakistan State Oil’s 2 vessels (1 petrol and 1 diesel – carrying around 50,000 MTs petrol and 55,000 MTs diesel) have arrived and are going to be berthed on May 3 at Keamari Port and Port Qasim.

“Therefore, the general public need not engage in binge buying as sufficient stocks of petroleum products are available in the country,” added the spokesman. He further stated that the Petroleum Division is working round the clock to facilitate public through dedicated teams to ensure supply and availability of gas and oil across the country.