4 Corrupt Officials Cost PIA Millions of Rupees in Losses

The unprofessional attitude of a few Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officials has cost the national carrier a loss of millions of rupees.

The airline’s booking supervisor in Lahore, Asif Zaman, and his colleagues have been interrogated for allowing passengers to fly using old tickets from Lahore to Toronto, Canada.

As per details, the national airline had postponed the facility of redeemable tickets for special flights run on humanitarian grounds.

Previously, these flights were free, but after massive financial losses, PIA decided to charge for relief flights across the world.

There was a clear instruction from the management that new tickets will be bought in order to avail special flights to travel to and from Pakistan.

However, Zaman allowed several passengers to travel on their old tickets, allegedly in return for financial favors.

Sources said that the ticket price for special flights is Rs. 275,000, and Zaman and crew allegedly allowed several people to travel on old tickets.

PIA’s vigilance and security department has formally launched an inquiry into the matter and has started questioning the officials