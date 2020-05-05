Competition Commission of Pakistan Gets a New Chairperson

Ms. Shaista Bano Gillani has taken charge as the Chairperson of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

The Finance Division on Monday issued a notification after the federal cabinet approved the appointment of Ms. Shaista Bano as the Chairperson CCP on an acting charge basis.

The appointment of a new chairperson was made due to dismissal of the outgoing chairperson Vadiyya Khalil by Islamabad High Court (IHC) along with two other members of the commission.

The federal cabinet had dismissed Khalil and the two members of CCP due to accusations for nepotism and corruption in 2018 but they were reinstated by the court. Later, the federal government had filed an intra-court appeal against the decision of the single bench of the high court, which was sustained.

Shaista Bano Gillani

Ms. Shaista Bano holds a Master’s degree in ‘Economics for Competition Law’ from King’s College, University of London, and a Master’s in Business Administration with majors in Finance from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad. She is also an Associate Chartered Certified Accountant UK since 2006.

Ms. Shaista Bano served at the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan as the Deputy Registrar of Companies till 2007 and then joined CCP in 2007. As the Director-General Cartels and Trade Abuse at CCP, she has led a number of key investigations, inspections, and authored various inquiry reports pertaining to the wide-ranging industry and economic sectors such as telecommunications, electronic media, electricity generation, and distribution, LPG, CNG, sugar, cement, stock exchanges, jute mills.

These investigations, searches, and inquiry reports have resulted in unearthing some big cartels and abusive practices. In April 2019, she was appointed as Member CCP.