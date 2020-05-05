Govt to Disburse Salaries and Pensions of May Before Eid

The federal government has decided to release the salaries and pensions of government employees for the ongoing month on 21 May, 3 days before Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the government is anticipating Eid-ul-Fitr to be on May 24 or 25, depending on moon sighting.

Keeping in view the ongoing situation due to the Coronavirus outbreak and upcoming Eid, the government has decided to disburse the salaries and pensions of May before the start of Eid holidays.

The federal government has directed the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue, the Military Accountant General, and the Chief Accounts Officer of the foreign affairs ministry to ensure salaries and pensions are released on 21 May.

As per Rule 217 of the Treasury Rules, if Eid falls within the last 10 days of a month, the salary for that month shall be disbursed in advance to all federal government servants and pensioners.