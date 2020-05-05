Pakistan Consulate in Dubai Takes Notice of the Sale of Black Market Air Tickets

After repeated pleas made by Pakistanis stranded in Dubai, Pakistani Consulate has taken notice of the sale of air tickets in the black market for special flights arranged to evacuate citizens stranded in the UAE.

In a video message, Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, asked the stranded Pakistanis to register their complaints about the sale of these air tickets to the diplomatic mission and the local authorities.

The Government of Pakistan has announced the air-ticket fares for the special flights. If someone is charging more than advertised fare, then please report to the consulate or the police.

The Consul General also appealed to Pakistanis to not visit the mission as the tickets are not being sold in the consulate.

Pakistani consulate will call you and you will be asked to go to a designated PIA desk where tickets for the special flights will be issued.

The Consul General revealed that 2,500 Pakistani nationals have been repatriated from the UAE through 15 PIA special flights.

As per several media reports, around 63,000 Pakistanis in the UAE have registered with the Pakistan Consulate to head back to Pakistan through the special flight operation amid the coronavirus pandemic.