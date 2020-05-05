Pakistani Nationals Living Abroad Can Now Vote in Elections Using i-Voting

Taking another step towards the fulfillment of his promise, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to give Pakistani nationals in foreign countries a right to cast vote through i-voting.

This was decided during an important meeting, attended by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Bukhari, PM’s adviser on parliamentary affairs Babar Awan, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ALSO READ

ECP Details Online Voter Registration Date & Criteria for Upcoming By-Elections in Lahore

The attendants of the meeting also gave approval of the biometric voting procedure after reviewing its practical demonstration. The matter will be taken to the Parliament to initiate a debate.

SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Bukhari said that the decision to allow i-voting was taken on the directives of Prime Minister Imran. He added that the development will adhere to the longstanding demand of the overseas Pakistanis.

ALSO READ

Overseas Pakistanis Will be Allowed to Vote in Punjab Assembly By-Elections

He said that they will keep the i-voting procedure easy and simple to allow more Pakistani nationals abroad to exercise their right of voting.

Bukhari lamented previous governments for ignoring Pakistan expatriates’ demand in the past, saying that PTI-led government will also include them in the decision-making process.