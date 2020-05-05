Tecno Launches Spark 5 With 6.6-Inch Display & Large Battery for $125

The Tecno Spark 5 is one of the cheapest phones right now that offer all the big numbers for cheap. It has a large 6.6-inch display, a quad-camera setup, a massive 5,000 mAh battery, and much more for just $125.

Here are the details.

Design and Display

The 6.6-inch IPS LCD has HD+ resolution with a cornered punch-hole cutout and minimal surrounding bezels that allow it to achieve the remarkable 90% screen to body ratio. The front-facing camera has a LED flash unit of its own nearby.

The back has the recently popularized rectangular camera cutout that features a quad-camera setup and a quad-LED flash. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back that features fast unlocks, but if that’s not for you, face unlocking is also available through the front camera, but it won’t be as secure.

Internals and Storage

The device’s chipset has not been revealed as of yet, but it is likely an entry-level Mediatek SoC, most probably the Helio A22. There is 2GB RAM onboard with 32GB internal storage. There is no word on expandable storage yet, but that is unlikely to be left out.

The phone boots the latest Android 10 fresh out of the box with Tecno’s HiOS 6.1 custom skin on top.

Cameras

The quad-camera setup at the back features a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens for close-up photos, another 2MP lens for depth sensing, and an AI camera whose features are currently unknown.

The 8MP selfie camera is equipped with AI features of its own including AI beauty modes, portrait bokeh effect, low-light photography, and more.

Battery and Pricing

There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery cell present in the handset, but it lacks any sort of fast charging, meaning that it could easily take more than 2 hours to charge from 0 to 100%. Regardless, it should easily be able to keep the phone going for around 2 days when fully charged.

The Tecno Spark 5 is currently being sold for only $125 in Misty Grey, Vacation Blue, Ice Jadeite, and Spark Orange color options.

Tecno Spark 5 Specifications