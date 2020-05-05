The Pandemic is a Golden Opportunity to Pursue a ‘Make in Pakistan’ Policy: SAPM

Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, said that the novel coronavirus has changed the world as we know it. “The pandemic is a golden opportunity to pursue a Make In Pakistan Policy”, he added.

In a series of tweets, Dawood stated,

Many businesses are on the verge of closure, many labourers are under the threat of losing their jobs. Under the circumstances the need of the hour is a policy whereby we do not import, but make products in Pakistan. 2/3 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 5, 2020

The adviser somehow gave a reality check about the current situation of the businesses. He noted that many of them are on the verge of closure and laborers are under the threat of losing their jobs.

“Under the circumstances, the need of the hour is a policy whereby we do not import, but make products in Pakistan,” said Dawood.

The advisor further informed that the Ministry of Commerce is aggressively pursuing changes in the tariff structure for the upcoming budget, which will allow the government to facilitate local production, thereby moving towards local manufacturing, pursuing our ‘Make in Pakistan Policy’.