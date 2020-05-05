USB 4.0 Will be Twice as Fast as USB 3.2

USB 4.0, purported to be twice as fast as the current USB 3.2 standard (20Gbps), will not only support up to 40Gbps speeds as a maximum but will also tout two lanes to send and receive signals from connected devices.

This fast and versatile new technology will accommodate a DisplayPort 2.0 as well, which will increase the available signal bandwidth to 80Gbps. This is high enough to support 8K HDR video monitors. With this move, the industry groups are planning to replace older-style ports on digital devices so that the future generation computers rely on the increasingly versatile port.

On top of the two-lane delivery, the new tech will support Apple’s Thunderbolt 3 standard and USB PD charging standard allowing users to charge their devices at higher speeds (that is, if they support fast charging).

While talking about USB4’s two-lane delivery, Tom’s hardware wrote:

So, let’s say that you have USB 4 with a 40 Gbps maximum and you’re outputting to a 4K monitor while copying a ton of files from an external SSD. And let’s stipulate that the video feed needs about 12.5 Gbps. In that case, USB 4 would allocate the remaining 27.5 Mbps to your backup drive.

The new technology is expected to revolutionize how external monitors and other devices will be connected. However, you will have to wait till late-2020 or early 2021 to make use of the high speeds.