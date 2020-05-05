Xiaomi Launches a Odor-Proof Anti-Bacterial Shirt

The latest addition to Xiaomi’s Youpin crowdfunding platform comes from one of its clothing sub-brands, RunMi. The brand has unveiled the 90 Points antibacterial T-shirt that is available for $10 only.

RunMi’s new 90-points T-shirt is a simple fabric made out of a seamless one-piece weaving process. It features a comfortable finish and lining on the sides and inside to reduce friction between connecting regions. It comes in all sorts of sizes including medium, large, extra-large, and 2XL, making it appropriate for almost everyone.

The weaving process combined with soft yarn also enhances the elasticity of the shirt which not only makes it more comfortable, but also easy to stretch and exercise in as well. The fabric is antibacterially treated with national standard quality measures that prevent the growth of bacteria while also reducing odor. This helps keep the wearer fresh as well.

The 90 Points Antibacterial RunMi T-Shirt is available for only $10 in hemp gray, blue-gray, and fragrant red color options.