AIOU Launches Locally Developed Next-Gen Learning Management System For Online Education

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched a next-generation Learning Management System (LMS) with a virtual classroom facilitation grid, aiming to continue the academic process during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Known as the “Aaghi LMS Portal” the platform has already been put to use to hold classes of students of BS, Associate Degree, B.Ed, MA, MSc, MS/M.Phil and Ph.D. programs.

ALSO READ

Cambridge Revamps Grading System for O/A-Levels in Lieu of June Exams

Aaghi LMS Portal is a joint initiative of AIOU and Directorate of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), with the former bearing all expenses of the portal.

The platform allows teachers and students to connect via text, voice, and video calls for live face to face interaction without any interruption.

According to students’ feedback, they are highly satisfied with both the performance of the Aaghi LMS Portal and the quality of education delivered by the teachers, which suggests AIOU has trained its staff adequately to handle the LMS.

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt Responds to Rumors About Opening of Schools from 1st June

More than 40,000 AIOU students across 15 regions have rejoined the academic process after a brief gap thanks to Aaghi LMS Portal.

AIOU’s management has offered to deploy its LMS portal in all universities to ensure all students receive quality education despite the ongoing lockdown.

AIOU has also pledged to train teachers of other universities to ensure they don’t face any challenges while operating the platform.