Azaan Echoes from Mosques in East London for The First Time in History

Mosques in East London borough have been permitted to broadcast Azaan publicly for the first time due to the lockdown during Ramadan.

The Council of Waltham Forest has agreed that some mosques in the area could perform the Azaan as mosques are closed, restricting Muslims from offering collective prayers.

The permission is initially only for the month of Ramadan. As per the agreement, 10 mosques have been allowed to broadcast prayer calls for Maghrib and Jumma prayers.

Arfan Abrahim, a member of the committee that asked the council to allow it, told reporters that it has been happening in Whitechapel at the East London mosque for many years, but it never happened on this side of London.

It was a historic moment when Azaans were heard in the Waltham Forest for the first time in history. People captured the historic moment on their cameras and shared videos on the internet.

Abrahim, 35, said that the Muslims across Britain have had a very different experience this Ramadan than usual as they could not go to the mosque and pray.

Because the mosque is such a focal point, especially this month not being able to go is very emotional.

He said that hearing the Azaan provides a connection to the mosque for people.

Check some of the videos here:

This is London? Mad upgrade, Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/vlvF8oRcyx — قمر (@chaand_jpg) May 4, 2020

Also MCT Leyton Jamia Masjid pic.twitter.com/uzKAw6LeLg — Wasim Hussain (@wazman_h) May 5, 2020

Ma Sha Allah first public Azan in London Sub Han Allah 😊❤️✌️ pic.twitter.com/hRlzCjDFdN — Raja Nawaz Khan (@nazkhan6666) May 5, 2020

Furthermore, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) also broadcast Azaan across the country for the first time. British-Muslims will now hear the Friday prayers call on BBC Radio regularly.