Exports Fall by a Massive 47.24% in April 2020

Exporters Need to Be Extremely Versatile
When asked about the outlook, Dr. Aadil said that it is very difficult to predict the outcome as it will depend on how the government brings effective policies to ensure that the effect is mitigated. He emphasized that there are too many factors to take into account.
However, Dr Aadil said that he would focus on the fact that exporters need to be extremely versatile, seek good market intelligence and grab opportunities that come their way.
For instance, soap and detergent manufacturers can take advantage of demand for their products.
A.A.H Soomro, managing director at Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Securities said there is a universal lock down across the globe and thus, the decline in exports was also imminent. Nonetheless, we should see gradual recovery from May.
The government has also decided to allow export of textile masks, sanitizers and rice.
Zubair Motiwala, Chairman Council of All Pakistan Textile Associations, by the end of the last month confirmed that exporters are receiving orders for anti-bacterial and anti-fungus cloth, pillow covers, medical gowns, towel, bedsheets, and masks.
Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, said that the novel coronavirus has changed the world as we know it. “The pandemic is a golden opportunity to pursue a Make In Pakistan Policy”, he added.
“Under the circumstances, the need of the hour is a policy whereby we do not import, but make products in Pakistan,” said Dawood.
